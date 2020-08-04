MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — The owner of Milwaukee Food Tours has lost 100% of her revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

​“We were truly 100% out of business and we aren’t sure when people will be comfortable touring Milwaukee again,” Theresa Nemetz said. “We are providing private tours and tours on a limited basis, but we knew we wanted to bring things to people in their homes where they’re most comfortable.

That’s exactly what she did. Since March, Milwaukee Food Tours have been delivering customized gift boxes to people’s homes. Nemetz has done Mother’s Day, birthday party boxes, and is gearing up for a Christmas box. Right now, she’s compiling a Wisconsin Products Pavilion State Fair box.

“For the Wisconsin Products Pavilion box, we have 13 different items from all around Wisconsin,” she said. “We have some mac and cheese made from Wisconsin cheese and we have a make your own candy apple kit with Wisconsin grown apples right in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Nemetz said these gift boxes are not just a way to keep her business afloat and her staff fully employed. It’s a way to support local small businesses too.

“We continue to tell the story of all the food producers that are in this box and we’re able to spend money in the community,” Nemetz said. “We’ve already been able to spend so many dollars with small businesses that need this support.”

Many of these local vendors depend on farmers markets and the Wisconsin State Fair to bring in much of their revenue. Farmers markets are also happening on a very limited basis this year due to the pandemic.

“One of the vendors is maple syrup and they weren’t able to sell their product, but we were able to buy 70 gallons of it to be included in these boxes, so it really helps them,” Nemetz said.

Out-of-state ordered boxes will be mailed. Milwaukee Food Tours will personally deliver boxes to Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Ozakee counties. Nemetz has had 1,100 orders so far.

“We have orders all the way to Alaska and Texas, Florida, Washington DC,” she said. “People are sending these to their family members saying ‘grandma, grandpa you can’t come to the State Fair this year, so let us send you a Wisconsin State Products Pavilion box instead.”

To order a box and browse the products, click here. Nemetz said to be sure to order a box by August 7 to ensure delivery by August 16. That would have been the traditional last day of the Wisconsin State Fair.

Milwaukee Food Tours partnered with the Wisconsin State Fair to create these boxes, sponsored by Kwik Trip. Nemetz said moving forward, gift boxes will likely be a permanent part of what her business does.