MADISON, Wis (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- Madison area health care giant Epic is reportedly refusing to extend work from home options to employees as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Dane County.

The Madison Industrial Workers of the World says it supports workers at the Verona-based company and their request to stay away from the 10,000 employee campus site.

Union member and former Epic trainer Mia Robidoux says she is deeply concerned for a potential outbreak if employees return in late September. She says Epic employees are taught to work remotely and should be allowed to stay out of the office.

"The idea that workers have to be on campus in order to get the work done is not valid," Robidoux says. "In fact, the higher-ups have already acknowledged that the work is getting done when we work remotely; it's an argument that the culture of Epic is being threatened by not having people in person."

Meanwhile, a statement from Epic representatives finds staff performs better when they can collaborate from a safe distance in person.

"With individual offices for everyone, a 1,000-acre campus, and 28 buildings, Epic’s campus allows staff to work safely. We have safety measures that follow public health guidelines. We will continue to work closely with local public health officials and infectious disease experts and adjust plans as needed,” the press release says.

Meanwhile, Robidoux thinks the idea of bringing staff back to the job could be disastrous.

"As the largest private-sector employer in Dane county, the community's safety is not being prioritized, so I think betrayal and disappointing are the words that come to mind," Robidoux says.