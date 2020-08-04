ORLANDO, Fla. — Another inmate has died at the federal prison in Sumter County where hundreds reportedly have coronavirus.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says the 36-year-old minimum security inmate died from the illness Monday after testing positive on July 19.

For months now, our Spectrum News Watchdog team has been reporting on the rising number of cases at FCC Coleman, and asking federal officials why they're not releasing more non-violent offenders to home confinement despite U.S. Attorney General William Barr's order to do so.

BREAKING: 36 yr old FCC Coleman minimum security inmate has died from Covid-19. Coleman has an outbreak with hundreds of imates and dozens of staff testing positive. The #s as of 10 AM on BOP’s website do not reflect Saferia Johnson’s death. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/5H8sBLcZ4R — Stephanie Coueignoux (@StephanieCNews) August 4, 2020

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website earlier Tuesday morning showed 174 inmates at Coleman's minimum security facility had tested positive, while 133 inmates in the medium security facility were infected.

In addition, dozens of staffers are also infected.

These are only active and open cases, not the total number of cases at the facility. In an interview with Watchdog reporter Stephanie Coueignoux last month Jose Rojas, the vice president for the Southeastern Regional Prison Union, said the reality was much worse, and not everyone is tested.

“You’re walking into a mine full of bombs not knowing who is positive and who is not,” Rojas said.

An inmate at the medium security facility died earlier this year.