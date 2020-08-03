DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Crews in Volusia County are expected to look closely at the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias on Monday.

Environmental crews will check on the status of sea turtle nests and monitor the impact of strong tides and rising sea levels on the sea wall.

A watch commander said Sunday the water levels touched the sea wall in some areas, but no major dune impact from the water was visible.

People visiting Daytona Beach did not let Isaias keep them from enjoying the stormy weather on Sunday.

That created some challenges for Volusia beach safety workers. The Volusia County Safety team rescued two people from the water.

People said they came to the beach to enjoy the warm water and bigger-than-usual waves and ended up walking around the pier and boardwalk.

Some visitors said the impact from Isaias was not as bad as they were expecting. They came out for some thrills.

“We were out here a couple years back when we weren’t supposed to be,” Nicholas Hegarty of Deltona said. “And we were actually out in the water, watching the water come up onto the dock that we’re standing on. So we’ve seen it way worse, but we come every time there’s a storm.”