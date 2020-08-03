A brand new artisan market had its grand opening in Middletown, in a familiar spot for local shoppers. This was opening weekend for Emporium Square, located in what used to be the Middletown Flea Market, and before that, Playtogs Outlet Center.

The market’s partners say the grand opening surpassed expectations, with people eager to come out and shop in person. They also say Dolson Avenue desperately needed a shopping experience putting local businesses in the forefront.

"We took the challenge to meet what they were looking for and here it is. It’s definitely something that they’re embracing and it’s needed on this side of town. There’s very limited shopping spaces for the community despite all the residential development on this side of town over the last 20 years," Orlando Lallade, Emporium Square partner, said.

Lallade and partner Barbara Martinez hope once the pandemic is over, Emporium Square will be able to host community events, including live music and expos. ​