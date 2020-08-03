INDIALANTIC, Fla. — Isaias has moved out, moving away from Central Florida. While the tropical storm didn’t deliver the heavy rains that were expected, a number of people across Brevard County are out surveying what, if any, damage is left behind in the area.

When the sun came up Monday morning in Indialantic, beach erosion along the coastline became clear, showing chunks of where the storm had washed away the sand. Strong, gusty winds remained behind in the hours after Isaias had passed, allowing for higher than normal waves along the beach.

The clear skies after the storm greeted visitors at the beach coming to the coast Monday.

“We come down from all different areas and go up and down the beach keeping our fingers crossed,” said Gary Penta, a dedicated metal detector hobbyist out of Winter Garden.

Not long after sunrise, Penta was up and out at the beach to hit the sand and start surveying. A member of the Central Florida Metal Detecting Club, Penta loves to come out after a storm to see what the water has spat out of the sea.

“We always wait for the hurricanes and the storms to roll in because you know up and down the coastline here, they’ve got a lot of old treasure wrecks from the 1715 fleet. And these storms, they create cuts in the sand and actually will churn up some lost gold and silver, stuff like that and it’s being found all the time,” he said.

We are getting a better look at some of the beach erosion out here at Indialantic now that the sun is coming up over the ocean here this morning

He's hoping this tropical storm uncovers a piece of that treasure.

“I’ve got a couple good things in my pouch, nothing good yet,” Penta said.

But not everything Isaias uncovered is meant to be exposed.

“I was passing down about 100 yards and I saw turtle eggs all over the sand, unfortunately one of the turtle nests got all churned up,” Penta said. "It can be tragic, the life of a turtle is hard enough as it is without having to worry about something like that happening."

And sadly, some won’t survive after the storm.

Just some of the tiny turtles rescued by trained volunteers today post storm.

Farther down, erosion ate away at chunks of the beach after Isaias.

Many who weathered the storm at home said they’re glad Isaias didn’t do more damage to the area. Still, with the calm sitting over the water, Penta himself hopes this isn’t the only tropical storm or hurricane to pass by this season.

“It’s not good for nature, and it’s not good for the people that live on the beach. But as far as a hobbyist like myself, I welcome them," he said. "I look forward to them."

Impact of renourishment efforts

Brevard County beaches fared well as Tropical Storm Isaias passed offshore Monday. You can chalk up the storm staying off shore and the county's proactive beach renourishment efforts over the past couple of years.

"We are fortunate the beaches were in good shape before this storm arrived," said Mike McGarry, Brevard County Beaches Program Manager.

Officials say the Eastern beach took the punch as it was supposed to, protecting the dunes and property above. You can credit recent renourishment efforts.

"A wider beach helps protect the dune itself," McGarry explained.

Some spots took a hit. The Indialantic boardwalk area has a small cliff after winds and surf washed sand away. Millennium Park in Satellite Beach shows signs of moderate erosion.

But overall the 72-mile stretch held its own against the tropical storm.

Officials believe with moderate weather over the next few days, the beaches will be able to naturally recover ahead of the next storm when it happens.