GREEN BAY, Wisc., (SPECTRUM NEWS) — What were 20 parking spots last week are now a dining area in downtown Green Bay.

It's part of a project by Downtown Green Bay, Inc. and the city — supported by a neighborhood grant program — to offer outside eating space to businesses who may not be able to do it on their own.

“We have created a downtown dining room here in the western portion of the Adams Street parking lot that will be an outdoor dining area anyone can utilize,” says Kathryn Kroll, marketing manager for Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “They can get pick-up from one of these restaurants nearby and enjoy it in a safe, physically distanced, setting.”

The eating area has a dozen picnic tables, a handwashing station and sanitizing supplies.

Brent Prechtl, the owner of Nectar, says conversion of the space is helpful to his business.

“I don’t have much outdoor seating on my own,” he says. “It’s really giving me the opportunity to offer people an outdoor space where they can sit, enjoy their meal, get some sunshine, enjoy some fresh air then get about their busy day without having to drive home with melty ice cream or smoothie bowls.”

Nectar is surviving the pandemic — but it’s taken work, effort and flexibility.

“We’ve adapted. I’ve changed the way I look at my business. I’ve changed my strategy on how I’m marketing and advertising,” Prechtl says. ”Obviously everyone’s volume is down significantly… It’s trying to find ways to cut costs and trying to find ways to be convenient for customers.”

Kroll says the dining area is meant to be one more tool for local businesses.

“Just reminding people to really utilize curbside pickup and delivery from these restaurants,” she says. “These restaurants are really a backbone in our community and we want to make sure they’re still here in a year for everyone to enjoy.”

The area is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through the end of August.​