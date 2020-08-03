Governor Cuomo says compliance is still a challenge as New York state pushes forward during the pandemic.

Over the weekend, task forces checked more than 3,000 bars and restaurants, and issued more than 100 violations.

The governor directed the blame for these actions to President Trump, saying it was a mistake for him to downplay and deny COVID-19.

When it comes to schools reopening, the governor reiterated that the opinions of district officials won't be enough.

Parents and teachers will have questions, and Cuomo encourages districts to set up discussion rooms so they can relay their concerns.

"Just because a district comes out with a plan, doesn't mean that if you reopen the school parents are going to come or teachers are going to come. It's not, well the government says the schools are open now everybody must go, it's not going to happen that way," said Cuomo.

Cuomo also updated state numbers on Monday with a report that 536 people are hospitalized across the state — that's a new low.

Three New Yorkers died battling COVID-19 Sunday.

Of the 51,839 tests reported Sunday, 545 were positive — a 1.05 percent infection rate.