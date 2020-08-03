APOPKA, Fla. — An Amber Alert has ended in Central Florida after starting Monday afternoon in Coconut Creek, just northwest of Fort Lauderdale, when a 2-week-old baby was taken by his 17-year-old father.

What You Need To Know Baby Joshua Pachon Quintero was found safe





He was taken by teen father Jonathan Garcia, officials say

Coconut Creek Police said preliminary reports suggest baby Joshua Pachon Quintero is OK but after Monday's ordeal, the child still needed to be evaluated and was brought to Advent Health in Apopka.

That news providing a source of comfort for the baby's mother and family members after hours of worrying for the young child's safety. Monday evening, Laura Pachon Quintero cried tears of relief after hearing her infant was found safe.

The child, Joshua, is believed to have been forcibly taken by the child's father, identified as 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia, in Coconut Creek Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent out around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute, finding Garcia had forcibly removed his son. Witnesses told police he was seen hitting and shaking the baby while leaving the scene.

Family members were inconsolable Monday until they received the news that baby Joshua was found safe. The child's mother does have a restraining order in place for Garcia.

The baby is expected to be picked up by his mother and family members at the Apopka hospital.

Garcia was arrested. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Coconut Creek Police.​