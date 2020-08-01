COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier plans to open as usual Sunday morning, just hours before possible effects from Tropical Storm Isaias reach the Space Coast.

The storm was downgraded from a hurricane Saturday evening.

“If the weather starts degrading, then we will close,” General Manager Andrew Spinner said.

The Pier was forced to close for almost two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, staff carried out renovations and repairs that otherwise would have been tough to do with guests on site, like replacing more than 300 wooden planks. The Pier reopened in early May.

Staff also has a plan in place to prevent the food from spoiling.

“If the power goes out on the Pier, this area here runs on a backup generator,” Spinner said as he pointed to the “commissary” — the back part of Trader Rick's. “We have a walk-in cooler and a walk-in freezer... We will bring any perishables down here.”

The move is designed to protect the safety of the guests, but also, to save some money.

“The potential loss if we would lose everything is thousands of dollars,” Spinner said.

The Pier opens for breakfast at 8:30 p.m. on Sundays.