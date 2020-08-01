Downtown Troy is open for business and it’s set to showcase that this weekend.

“We are using Troy Night Out and pushing into Saturday and Sunday with pop-ups, demos and lots of fun activities,” said Katie Hammond, Troy BID executive director.

The three-day ramble is a twist on the annual River Fest. It’s good news for small business owners like Debra Lockrow at Artcentric.

“We’re not making any money if our doors are closed,” said Lockrow.

For weeks, Lockrow has been accommodating customers by offering appointments and curbside service.

“You know it’s still word of mouth. So having an event this weekend in Downtown Troy, I’m hoping it’s going to bring back some of our regulars and bring new people in,” said Lockrow.

Friday night, people will be able to get some twilight shopping in, sidewalk sales and demos on Saturday and a family day on Sunday which will feature fitness in the park and a chalk drawing contest.

“It’s nice to see life coming back to our cities,” said Hammond. “We’re really excited to have people downtown in safe ways.”

People are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear masks while interacting with one another. Lockrow says the ramble is a testament to the downtown community.

“We work together. Business owners, restaurant owners, and the retail. We are a community, we help each other. We support each other. If one of us does well, we all do well,” said Lockrow.