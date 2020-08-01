D'Errico's Market opened nearly 75 years ago on East Central Street in Worcester.

On Saturday, the popular meat market opened a second location.

The D'Errico family opened up the original shop in 1947 and the new owners say they wanted to bring the market to another side of Worcester.

Owner Rodrigo DeOliveira, who has owned D’Errico's Market since 2017, said he saw how the neighborhood could benefit from a small market where people could come in and get essentials.

He says the new butcher shop and market is set up for convenience.

“This location is more of a satellite store. Everything that comes here is already ready to be sold. There's a lot less prep which is going to make it a lot faster. There's going to be less of a wait. You can come in grab what you need quickly and go,” DeOliveira said.

The Cambridge St. location will be open Thursday to Monday from 9 AM to 6 PM.