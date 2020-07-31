AUSTIN, Texas — Threadgill’s Old No. 1, which closed earlier this year, is holding an auction of hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from owners Eddie Wilson's and Sandra Wilson’s private collection.

The auction is happening on August 8 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Armadillo World Headquarters on August 7 and 8, 1970.

The auction was originally scheduled for June 27, but due to a COVID-19 resurgence, auctioneer Robb Burley with Burley Auction postponed the event to a later date.

“After agonizing over the postponement of the auction and trying to decide on a new date, we realized the August 7-8 weekend was the 50th Anniversary of the Armadillo World Headquarters grand opening in 1970,” said Burley. “What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary than bidding on concert posters, memorabilia, and beer signs from Eddie Wilson’s collection at Threadgill’s?”

A live auction with limited seating will take place at Threadgill's at 6416 North Lamar. Seats must be reserved in advance by calling 830-629-9280, or emailing info@burleyauction.com. Live internet, phone and absentee bidding is also available. Burley recommends online bidders register and place bids in advance.

People who secure in-person reservations will be assigned seats and will be required to wear a mask, and take a temperature check at the door.

Kenneth Threadgill originally opened the venue in 1933 as a gas station and beer joint that launched Austin’s live music scene, and Janis Joplin’s singing career.

Threadgill’s announced a temporary closure of its North Lamar location due to COVID-19 on April 8, but the closure became permanent. Threadgill’s shuttered its Riverside location in 2018 due to rising rent.