MILWAUKEE, Wisc., (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- Milwaukee based Johnson Controls is adapting to the needs of businesses in the age of COVID-19. The company is releasing a new contactless temperature scanner that can screen people for fevers.

The technology can screen up to 30 people in a minute entering a facility. It can then send an alert if the thermal detection senses an abnormal temperature. Johnson Controls says it can be used in a wide variety of settings including businesses, factories, stores and schools. As schools across the country work to figure out reopening plans, Johnson Controls' head of technology and business development, Jason Ouellette says the education market is one the company will likely focus on.

While thermal detection technology has been around for some time, Ouellette says demand has risen as businesses look to find new ways to keep employees and patrons safe.