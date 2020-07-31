ORLANDO, Fla. — Here's what our reporters and crews along the East Coast and around Central Florida are seeing as preparations continue for Isaias.

Check back here as we gather the lates information from our meteorologists and crews on Isaiah:

Friday

4:55 p.m.: A hurricane warning has been issued for coastal Brevard County.

A hurricane watch has been issued for coastal Volusia County, and a tropical storm watch is now up for coastal Flagler County.

We now have a tropical storm warning for Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

4:30 p.m.: Brevard County is under the state of emergency, and locals are out getting last-minute supplies ahead of Isaias. If anyone knows how to prepare for a hurricane, it's Brevard beachside resident Renee Mussina.

She's lived just north of Sebastian Inlet since the early 1970s and has been through all the hurricanes and tropical storms the Space Coast has faced for the past 50 years.

"This is routine," she said. "You just go into storm mode."

West Melbourne Home Depot Assistant Manager Tonia Hiller said her store is picking up foot traffic. The store is stocked up with supplies: A cache of batteries, generators, gas cans, weather radios, and plywood.

Also preparing for the storm is amateur radio operators like Dan Fisher of the Platinum Coast Amateur Radio Society. He along with others, are part of a hurricane watch group fanned out across the Caribbean and Florida.

"Eyes 'on'​ is critical," Fisher said. "We take information from the ground, and feed it to the National Hurricane Center."

Storm veterans like Mussina has important advice for those inexperienced with hurricanes: "Don't think every storm is like this -- they can be really nasty."

— Greg Pallone

​3:25 p.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency across most of Central Florida as Hurricane Isaiah heads northeast on a path cutting through the Bahamas. The following counties were put under an emergency declaration: Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia.

The declaration cites the risk of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity for portions of Florida’s peninsula — all while a public health emergency exists as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A hurricane watch had already been issued for parts of Florida.

