As Warren County officials continue to ramp up efforts to make sure businesses are staying compliant with reopening protocols, one Lake George business has been cleared.

Duffy's Tavern in Lake George had been the subject of complaints from the community and was given a compliance order from local officials last week.

Since then, Duffy's had a fire safety re-inspection and its operating permit was reinstated.

They were not required to close during the process as officials worked with the Duffy family throughout the week.