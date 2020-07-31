The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented health and economic challenges for many. Under-resourced communities, particularly Blacks, U.S. Hispanics and people living in rural areas may be dying of COVID-19 at disproportionately high rates as they are more likely to have underlying health conditions like heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes, are less likely to have access to quality healthcare, and are more likely to work unstable or frontline jobs.
Coronavirus Disproportionately Affecting Hispanics
By Spectrum News Staff Orlando
PUBLISHED July 31, 2020 @4:42 PM
