CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Food bloggers have become a bigger influence over where folks eat. Some are trying to use that to help restaurants get through the pandemic.

Tommy Cary and Kenny Clark have traveled through the best barbecue restaurants across the South the last eight years all because of one bad Yelp review.



“There’s a lot of people that are very passionate about [barbecue],” Clark said.

So passionate, the pair started their Barbecue Brothers food blog to make sure folks could find North Carolina’s best barbecue. Since the pandemic hit, now they feel like part of their job is making sure these restaurants will survive through coronavirus.

“I think the more we can do to make sure people know who’s open and help support them, the better,” Cary said.



Here’s Charlotte’s Top-5 BBQ restaurants according to The Barbecue Bros:



1. Jon G’s Barbecue

2. Noble Smoke

3. Sweet Lew’s Barbecue

4. Midwood Smokehouse

5. Bill Spoon’s Barbecue