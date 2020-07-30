For the last six years, Mark Lata has owned and operated the Allen Street Diner in Jamestown, now open after the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down in March.

Lata says he and his son David have made several changes to the true-corner 19-seat diner that have taken them on a roller coaster of emotions.

"It's kind of depressing and the same time exciting. We're a little depressed that COVID-19 has hit us and affected us in such a negative way financially. It's forced us to do some things outside the box that we normally wouldn't have done," said Mark Lata, Allen Street Diner owner and operator.

Lata has remodeled part of the inside, as well as temporarily scrapped the traditional comfort food items and serve only from its Yo Burrito menu.

He's also one of 18 business owners who applied for and received a grant from the city, which he says will help pay utilities and other related costs for the next three months.

"I'm very grateful for the city, and they've worked very close with me to make that a speedy process so I didn't have to wait long," said Lata.

The city's Development Department announced Thursday more than $469,000 has been awarded to local businesses and tenants struggling amid the pandemic.

City leaders say the relief funding was part of a more than $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"We're very proud to be able to offer this funding that has come from the federal government to help support the business during very difficult and dark times," said Eddie Sundquist, (D) Jamestown mayor.

Sundquist, who Spectrum News caught up with having lunch at the diner, says he encourages other business owners in need to apply for the remaining funds.

"This is exactly what we've been asking businesses to do which is try to adapt in the changing world we're living in right now. To adapt to this virus as it continues to spread," said Sundquist.

Thanks to another city grant, Lata was able to provide outdoor seating as well.

He says he also remains hopeful the diner will once again serve its regular menu, but not until a vaccine is available.

"To where it would be safer for folks to sit in our small diner. So it'll be nice to see everybody coming back for eggs and potatoes and omelets and burgers," said Lata.

A second round of funding recipients is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Here is the full list of businesses awarded first round funding: