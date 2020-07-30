TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is 193 days away from Super Bowl LV and planning has not let up with the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Rob Higgins, President of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, said this isn't the first time Tampa has hosted a Super Bowl during challenging times.

What You Need To Know Tampa Bay Sports Commission Super Bowl LV planning ongoing



Coronavirus planning is part of the preparations



Upgrades, precautions ongoing at Raymond James Stadium, scheduled to host game Feb. 7, 2021

"Whether it was 1991 with the Gulf War. I don't think anyone will forget Whitney Houston with the anthem and what an iconic moment that was. Or 2009 with the financial crisis and everything going on with the run up to that," Higgins said.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 7 at Raymond James Stadium. It will be Tampa's fifth Super Bowl.

Among the ongoing planning, according to the Tampa Bay Sports Commission:

The NFL is continuing it's daily. planning talks with the sports commission

Community Partners are actively involved

Community Ambassadors program launched to fill around 8,000 Super Bowl related jobs in the community

Work is also underway at Raymond James to make Raymond James stadium coronavirus safe.

A multi-million dollar three-phase project should be completed by early next year.

It includes rebuilding gates at the stadium, rebuilding the press box and installing portable washing stations in parking lots, entrances and concourses of the stadium.