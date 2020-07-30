Zenaida Colon, the grandmother of an Orlando toddler who was found on a porch alone in Buffalo, says she's already seeing the lasting effects of the experience on her grandson, Noelvin.

Zenaida Colon is the grandmother of 4 yo Noelvin. The Orlando toddler was found alone on a porch in Sept 2019 just a mile away from where the remains of his parents were found burned in Buffalo. She tells @SPECNewsBuffalo & @MyNews13 that Noelvin may have witnessed their murders. pic.twitter.com/sGE2LbECs9 — Fadia Mayté Patterson (@FadiaTVNews) July 29, 2020

Noelvin traveled to Buffalo along with his parents and a friend back in September 2019.

The remains of Noelvin's parents were later found in a burned-out SUV.

Surveillance footage from the site on Tonawanda Street shows the then-3-year-old boy running alongside two adult men, who are now in police custody.

Zenaida Colon says she finds her grandson talking more about the events leading up to his parents’ deaths.

"He refers to these people as ‘bad guys’ and he says, ‘this is where the bad guys came in the van,’ " she said. “So there is something happening that he is trying to remember. For him, it was a crash, his parents crashed, and people came in the car."

Noelvin's grandmother is now eager to get him the help that he needs, so the young boy can begin to cope with what he witnessed.