SANFORD, Fla. — If dealing with the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t hard enough, the potential of closing due to a storm is the last thing local businesses owners say they want to do.

What You Need To Know Cafe Perks may have to close due to Isaias



Owners have been struggling since beginning of pandemic



RELATED: Storm Season 2020 Guide | Coronavirus coverage

Cafe Perks in Sanford says lost income from the pandemic wasn’t the only financial Hit they weren’t anticipating this year.

Other costs have come up to conform with CDC guidelines and county ordinances — from masks, to gloves, to cleaning supplies, and signage. But now hurricane season is bringing a whole new set of concerns and more costs to a restaurant that still cannot fully seat their dining room.

“Up to March, we were doing OK,” said owner of Cafe Perks Danielle Rose. “After March, when COVID hit, that’s when the scales basically changed hands. We started putting more in to it then it was giving us.”

The owners of Cafe Perks also say if they were to lose power for an extended period of time that would cost them about $3,000 in food costs alone. They are still shopping for additional generators, and plan to remain open throughout the weekend as of now.