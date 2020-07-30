KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Power is now back on at the Star Motel in Kissimmee, restored hours after it was shut off for nonpayment.

Barbie Austria with Kissimmee Poinciana Homeless Outreach said tenants out of Star Motel and Lake Cecile Inn & Suites are caught in the middle of violence and a deteriorating structure.

“But as you can see, the property is not well-managed,” Austria said. “It’s in deplorable conditions. The electricity is on and off. It’s just a mess. It’s a huge mess.”

Recently, management has had issues paying utility bills on time. The grace period for July’s electric bill of $8,051.27 expires on August 1. If that amount is not paid, Kissimmee Utility Authority will cut off the power once more.

Teena Conley, the business manager for the Star Motel and Lake Cecile Inn & Suites, said she inherited a lot of these problems before she came on board, in January. “I’ve paid over $100,000 in bills, and at least 50 of that came out of my own pocket,” Conley said. “The rest of it was from proceeds of the hotel and my other businesses… My life savings.”

Austria said the only way to avoid having families deal with blackouts is by relocating them. Austria has moved eight people out of the Star Motel and into permanent living so far. She said she hopes more organizations will jump on board when it comes to finding permanent homes for the tenants.