WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Old Salem Museums & Gardens is offering some of its most popular items online to help support its community outreach programs during the pandemic.

You can now buy its ginger, sugar, and lemon Moravian cookies online.



While Old Salem has been closed since March, people behind the scenes have continued to work by baking and donating bread and a ton of vegetables to local food banks. Online sales will help the store continue.



“So, doing those two things, we decided we could go ahead to produce our cookies and put them online," said Franklin Vagnone, President and CEO of Old Salem Museums & Gardens. "To keep the vegetable gardens and the baking of the bread going throughout the pandemic.”



Proceeds from all purchases of the products will benefit the preservation, restoration, and educational programming at Old Salem Museums & Gardens.

For more information, you can visit its website by clicking here.