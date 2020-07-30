Sweets are the main attraction at Shelly's Sweet Shoppe. It’s a locally owned hometown bakery, which is a lifelong dream for Shelly Roberts.

"Yes! I love sweets!" said Owner Shelly Roberts.

Roberts says her bakery is where smiles are made. Everything at Shelly's Sweet Shoppe is made from scratch with time, love, and attention that Shelly says she learned as a 10-year-old in the kitchen watching her mom bake.

Hometown bakery Shelly’s Sweet Shoppe in #Irondequoit has made from scratch favorites to satisfy your sweet tooth. Shelly Roberts learned how to bake from the best—her mom. It’s open Wed-Sat. There’s online ordering and shipping available. @SPECNewsROC #cookies #bakery #buylocal pic.twitter.com/w7ctIardt8 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 30, 2020

"She taught me how to make chocolate chip cookies because, of course, they were her favorite. My brothers, who are now 6'5", ate a lot of cookies so she gave me that as a job to do and I loved it," she said.

Chocolate chip cookies are her best-selling treat. Roberts has realized that nothing gets in the way for people's need to get something sweet, not even a pandemic.

Shelley’s Sweet Shoppe bakes custom cookie orders and designs specialty cookies. Surprise! Yes, that’s me ...Shelly put my face on the cookie! I bit my head off and it was delicious! @SPECNewsROC #bakery #cookies pic.twitter.com/qMTpZAP01S — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 30, 2020

"The Irondequoit community has been incredibly supportive. I have regular customers who come in every week and new ones that are just I think exploring the area now that they can get out and about which is wonderful. It has been good since we opened back up again," she stated.

Shelly's Sweet Shoppe is located at 624 Titus Avenue in Irondequoit. It's open Wednesdays through Saturdays. Online ordering is also available for shipping anywhere in the U.S. and even overseas.