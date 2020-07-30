ORLANDO, Fla. — As Central Floridians eye Hurricane Isaias, several counties have opened up sandbag locations for those who need them.

Brevard County

County Sites

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATIONS:

Eastern Florida State College, Palm Bay campus, 250 Community College Parkway SE.

Calvary Chapel, Melbourne, Viera campus, 2852 Fellowship Place.

Mitchell Ellington Park, 575 West Hall Road, Merritt Island.

Chain of Lakes Park, 2300 Truman Scarborough Way, Titusville

LIMIT: 10 bag limit per vehicle.

SUPPLIES: Sand and bags provided by Brevard County Public Works. Supervised inmates will fill and load bags for residents.

Orange County

County Sites

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, or while supply lasts

LOCATIONS:

Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Dr.

Bithlo Community Center, 18501 Washington Ave.

Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Ave.

Meadow Woods Park, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle

West Orange Recreational Complex, 309 Southwest West Crown Point Road

LIMIT: Up to 10 bags per household or business. Bring proof of residency.

SUPPLIES: Sand and bags provided. Bring your own shovel and bags in case automated system malfunctions.

SERVICES: Expect to fill and load your own bags.

MISCELLANEOUS: Social distancing and face masks to be enforced. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed

Winter Park

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, or while supply lasts

LOCATION: Ward Park & Showalter Stadium Parking Lot (288 Perth Lane). Enter site via Perth Lane, and exit site via Cady Way

LIMIT: Up to 8 bags per household or business. Bring proof of residency within city limits.

SUPPLIES: Sand and bags provided. Bring your own shovel and bags in case automated system malfunctions.

SERVICES: A machine will fill and tie bags. Expect to fill and load your own bags if the machine malfunctions. City staff are on site if assistance is required.

MISCELLANEOUS: Social distancing to be enforced.

Seminole County

Sanford

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily while supply lasts.

LOCATIONS:

BOOMBAH SEMINOLE COUNTY SPORTS COMPLEX, Overflow Parking Lot, 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard, Sanford

Sanford Public Works Facility, 800 West Fulton Street, Sanford

LIMIT: Up to 15 sandbags per household

SUPPLIES: Empty bags provided. Bring your own shovel.

SERVICES: Expect to fill and load your own sandbags.

MISCELLANEOUS: Social distancing to be enforced.

Oviedo

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Through Friday.

LOCATION: Oviedo Public Works Maintenance Yard, 1725 Evans Street, Oviedo

LIMIT: Up to 15 sandbags per household.

SUPPLIES: Empty bags provided. Bring your own shovel.

SERVICES: Expect to fill and load your own sandbags.

MISCELLANEOUS: Social distancing to be enforced.

Altamonte Springs

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, or while supplies last.

LOCATION:

Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive (off S. Ronald Reagan Blvd.)

Westmonte Recreation Center, 624 Bills Lane (off Spring Oaks Blvd.)

LIMIT: Up to 15 sandbags per household.

SUPPLIES: Sand and bags provided. Bring your own shovel.

SERVICES: Expect to fill and load your own sandbags.

MISCELLANEOUS: Social distancing and face masks to be enforced.

Volusia County

County Sites

WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

LOCATION: Volusia County Correctional Facility (east side). Access from Indian Lake Road

LIMIT: 10 bags.

SUPPLIES: None required.

SERVICES: Filled sandbags.

ELSEWHERE: On Saturday beginning at 8 a.m., the county will be offering free sand and sandbags at two locations until supplies last. Individuals must bring their own shovel and fill their own bags, with the number of bags limited to 10 per-vehicle. The locations are as follows:

Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park, 1800 N. Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

Hiles Boulevard Beach Park, 4516 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach

DeBary

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

LOCATIONS:

DeBary City Hall parking lot, 16 Colombia Road

Volusia County Correctional Facility (east side). Access from Indian Lake Road.

LIMIT: 10 bags, proof of residency required.

SUPPLIES: Bring your own shovel. Sand and bags provided.

SERVICES: Fill your own bags.

DeLand

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

LOCATION: Parking lot south of Melching Field and along Hubbard Avenue

LIMIT: 10 bags.

SUPPLIES: Sand and bags provided. Bring your own shovel.

SERVICES: Fill your own bag, load your own sandbags. City workers are on site for assistance, if required. Bring proof of residency.

MISCELLANEOUS: Social distancing and face masks required.

Deltona

WHEN: noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, or while supplies last.

LOCATIONS:

Dewey O. Boster Park, 1200 Saxon Blvd.

Festival Park, 191 Howland Blvd.

Lake Butler Recreation Complex, 301 Courtland Blvd.

LIMIT: 10 bags, proof of residency required.

SUPPLIES: Sand and bags provided. Bring your own shovel.

SERVICES: Fill your own bag, load your own sandbags.

Edgewater

WHEN: 24 hours a day, or while supplies last.

LOCATIONS:

Fire Station 57, 2628 Hibiscus Drive

Mango Tree Lake, 901 Mango Tree Drive

Airpark staging area, 1898 Airpark Road



LIMIT: Information not available.

SUPPLIES: Bring your own bags and shovel.

SERVICES: Fill your own bag, load your own sandbags.

Holly Hill

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, or while supplies last.

LOCATION: Holly Hill Public Works facility gate on 10th Street adjacent to Magnolia Avenue

LIMIT: 10 bags, proof of residency required.

SUPPLIES: Bring your own bags and shovel.

SERVICES: Fill your own bag, load your own sandbags.

New Smyrna Beach

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

LOCATION: Sports Complex off Sunset Drive. A barricade will be in place on Sunset Drive at its intersection with Turnbull Bay Road, an electronic message board at U.S. 1 & South Street will guide traffic

LIMIT: 10 pre-filled sandbags at the football stadium or 15 fillable bags in the field next to the entrance.

SUPPLIES: Empty sandbags provided at fillable location. Bring your own shovel.

SERVICES: Choice of pre-filled or bag your own. If you fill your own bag, load your own sandbags.

New Smyrna Beach sand-only site

WHEN: 24 hours a day.

LOCATION: Maintenance Operations Headquarters, 124 Industrial Park Avenue

LIMIT: Information not available. Bring proof of residency.

SUPPLIES: Bring your own bags and shovels. Pillowcases and doubled-up trash bags are an alternative.

SERVICES: Fill and load your own bags.

Port Orange

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, or until supplies run out.

LOCATION: Adult Center, 4790 S Ridgewood Avenue; Coraci Sports Complex, 5200 Coraci Blvd.

LIMIT: 15 per household. Bring proof of residency.

SUPPLIES: Bags are provided; keep bags throughout storm season. Bring own shovel. If you bring your own bags, make them small trashbags and double bag.

SERVICES: Fill your own bag.