Aaron Perna sits in the driver seat of the Ride the Woo trolley.

When in circulation, the trolley will bring people to and from popular spots across the city.

Perna, founder of Ride the Woo, said, “It’s a nine mile loop that circumnavigates the Canal District, Shrewsbury Street, the downtown [area], up to Grove Street through WPI, Highland Street, back downtown in kind of a perpetual loop."

Perna says instead of paying a fare to get on, they're working with local businesses, who will give out tickets.

"Our customers are really the businesses on the route or close to the route. When you download and register for the app, you immediately get within the rewards a couple of tickets to ride to get you started. The way you gain more tickets is you go into those businesses supporting Ride the Woo, you do business with them, they can grant you tickets,” Perna said.

The business will load a ticket into your app, which the driver of the trolley will redeem when you enter.

Ben White is working together with Perna to launch Ride the Woo. White says it will be revolutionary for the way people experience Worcester restaurants, nightlife and entertainment.

"We want to create the ability to go see a show at the Hanover [Theatre] and see the [Worcester] Railers game at the DCU Center, in a bar see some live music and do it all in an easy fun experience on the trolley. That's the idea to help facilitate that vibrancy downtown in an easy and fun way,” White said.

The plan is to have six trolleys total -- three going in one direction and three going in the opposite direction -- so people are never a few minutes away from a ride.

Perna said, “We are now in the process of building all those business relationships to make it fully come to fruition.”

We got a first look inside the new @ride_woo trolley today. At Noon hear from the people behind it and how they’re working with local businesses to get started. @Specnews1worc pic.twitter.com/x179KkgZ6H — Ana Bottary (@AnaBottary) July 29, 2020



