KENOSHA, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — One Kenosha business shared concerns for the travel advisory within the city of Chicago.

With Wisconsin now on the list of states under a travel warning for Chicago due to rising coronavirus cases, state business owners said they may have some concerns.

Right off I-94 is the iconic sign no one could miss, the Mars Cheese Castle. It is a stop for many making their way in and out of Wisconsin. Whether it's getting their fix of cheese curds, beer, or just a slice of Wisconsin, the Cheese Castle brings in many from across the U.S.

“During the summer we would get travelers from all over the United States and all over the world,” Mars Cheese Castle General Manager Michael Ventura said.

However, due to COVID-19, their customers have been more local and from Illinois.

“People in Chicago make up a very large part of our business. We love Illinoisans and folks from Chicago we absolutely love them. We would really hate if they stopped coming here they are such a huge part of our business,” Ventura said.

So with this new travel regulation in place the Cheese Castle said they have some concerns moving forward.

“If everybody from Chicago stopped coming here we would take a massive hit and I would be worried how long we could survive,” Ventura said.

While Ventura said he understands the safety of this order, he isn’t sure it will stop customers from traveling in and out of Wisconsin.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah are already on the list.

Travelers from Wisconsin and those returning to Chicago are required to self-quarantine within 24 hours of returning.