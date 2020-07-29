OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Rob Gingras is a Vietnam veteran who is facing some hard times. He lost his partner, and someone broke into his home — all in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gingras recently has been battling post-traumatic stress syndrome and depression. The Trinity Lutheran Church & School and the American Legion Post 10 in Kissimmee are coming together to gut and revamp his house. The church indicated this is, “God’s work, our hands,” but they need more helping hands to complete the project. Gingras doesn’t know the extent of this project and hasn’t really been to his home since he was hospitalized at the Veterans Admiinistration facility. Volunteers are trying to make this a surprise of sorts, to get him back home. So far the volunteers have been able to gut the house, clean up the back and front yards, install new floor tile and obtain a dryer. They still need a refrigerator, a washing machine, roof, bath fitter (fiberglass), windows, doors, a fence, gutters, a microwave oven, and housewares such as a toaster, convection oven or blender.