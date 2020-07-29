OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Rob Gingras is a Vietnam veteran who is facing some hard times. He lost his partner, and someone broke into his home — all in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
5 Things to Know
- Gingras recently has been battling post-traumatic stress syndrome and depression.
- The Trinity Lutheran Church & School and the American Legion Post 10 in Kissimmee are coming together to gut and revamp his house. The church indicated this is, “God’s work, our hands,” but they need more helping hands to complete the project.
- Gingras doesn’t know the extent of this project and hasn’t really been to his home since he was hospitalized at the Veterans Admiinistration facility. Volunteers are trying to make this a surprise of sorts, to get him back home.
- So far the volunteers have been able to gut the house, clean up the back and front yards, install new floor tile and obtain a dryer.
- They still need a refrigerator, a washing machine, roof, bath fitter (fiberglass), windows, doors, a fence, gutters, a microwave oven, and housewares such as a toaster, convection oven or blender.
If you are interested in helping, you can get more information on the American Legion Post 10 in Kissimmee Facebook page. You can donate financially at Trinity Lutheran Church and School or via mail at 3016 West Vine Street Kissimmee Florida, 34741 with a note to indicate it’s for Gingras’s house. To volunteer your time, contact Debbie Groff of Trinity Lutheran Church & School.