OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — In Osceola County schools, students will now be required to wear face coverings at all times while in the classroom to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Osceola County School Board approved the measure at its meeting Tuesday night.

But as students, schools, and parents prepare for the restart of classes in August, the changes are still not enough for some.

Dave Finnigan’s whole family has contracted COVID-19, including his 51-year-old son with cerebral palsy. Given the Celebration resident’s experience, he started a petition asking that schools in Florida do not reopen. So far, the petition has nearly 100,000 signatures.

“I think that there is a real hunger for this idea,” Finnigan said. “That it really is going to be difficult when we open physical buildings and expect people to come and go and stay safe.”

Under the state’s emergency order, all public schools are required to reopen for at least five days a week in order to receive state funding.

In Osceola County, 60 percent of the district’s budget funds employee salaries. Another 20 percent goes straight to the district’s charter schools to fund their instructional salaries.