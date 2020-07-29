ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The numbers are in, showing how parents want their child to return to school in Orange County amid the coronavirus pandemic, and now the school district must decide which teachers will go back to the classroom, which ones work remotely — and where.

What You Need To Know About 200,000 family responses to survey were received



LaunchED@Home was the preferred choice for 62 percent of students



Teacher, family response numbers match closely



More than 13,000 teachers registered assignment preferences

The survey indicates student preferences seem to closely match teacher preferences when it comes to learning format.

Orange County Public Schools received about 200,000 responses to its survey, and 62 percent of families chose LaunchEd@Home. By comparison, 45.9 percent of the more than 13,000 teachers who responded to an assignment preferences survey chose LaunchED@Home, teaching from home, and 17.5 percent would like to teach LaunchED@Home from a classroom, bringing the LaunchED@Home total to 63.4 percent.

The survey indicated 28.8 percent of families prefer face-to-face learning, and 28.2 percent of teachers favor face-to-face teaching.

Students must apply to participate in Orange County Virtual School, and 8.3 percent of families selected that option, compared with 2.8 percent of teachers. Other option was chosen by 0.9 percent of families, and 5.6 percent of teachers said any of the options are fine with them.

Now OCPS School Board Vice Chair Pam Gould said those district-wide numbers need to be analyzed.

“It’s not just a matter of saying, ‘OK, we have 30 percent of the families that want to do this, and 30 percent of the teachers that want to do that.’ It’s also, ‘Would they have to leave their school if they wanted to opt for teaching LaunchEd virtually?” Gould explained.

Depending on the needs at their current schoo,l teachers could be given the option to teach their subject at a different school, as long as the subject and the need matches up there.

High school teacher Matt Hazel said he believes it’s a good concept, but not practical in application.

“We can wind up with a situation where a lot of teachers are going to be forced into teaching class because at least some students want to take that class face to face,” Hazel said. “And if there’s no one else, there’s no one else.”

He prefers to teach remotely, but if push comes to shove, he said, “I’m fine to be in my classroom and report to work, and teach from there. I just don’t see how we can safely have me and 25 students in a room the size of a typical classroom, which is not designed for social distancing.”

Gould said a lot of pieces to the puzzle need to snap into place to create the safest picture.

“Let’s talk about electives,” Gould said. “Let’s talk about how to set up a science lab, those kind of things. Are we going to put Plexiglas in each of the classrooms? If yes, what kind of Plexiglas? How much would that cost?”

While district officials admit they still don’t have all the answers to these questions, they’re asking parents, students, teachers, and staff to stay flexible.

The school board indicated the budget is also a big factor and will help them decide how many, what, and where resources are most needed to keep people in classrooms as safe as possible.