"Our Thomas Safety Liner C2, which is our flagship bus, can be seen all over the Rochester region," Wes Mills of Matthews Buses said.

"In this day and age, it is even more important that all the buses be on the road every day. School buses are DOT inspected twice a year and they have to pass a very rigorous set of criteria, and having a service shop like we have here in the training ability and parts availability, is our key to a school district being successful doing that," Mills said.

The state-of-the-art center replaces the original facility in Dansville that opened in 1967. This is a much larger space at 35,000 sq. ft. and is centrally located just off of I-390. It serves school districts in Western New York.

"Everybody in the school bus industry knows that the number one thing is student safety and we have a facility where we can efficiently work on school buses. It makes it easier for us to provide safe buses for the children. Matthews Buses has made a huge commitment to build this facility for the purpose of taking care of those folks," Mills said.

Matthews Buses has four locations across New York State. The Avon facility employees 40 people.