CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — The countdown is on for NASA's Mars 2020 rover to blast off from the Space Coast on its six-month journey to the Red Planet.

The Atlas V is scheduled to lift off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Thursday at 7:50 a.m. ET and has a two-hour launch window. Weather conditions are 80 percent favorable, forecasters said.

What You Need To Know This is NASA's 12th mission to Mars, nine of them rovers



The Perseverance rover has a full tool belt of gadgets to study the surface



The yearlong goal includes finding out if life ever existed on Mars and studying its climate and geology



The landing area is called the Jezero Crater, a 28-mile-wide ancient lake bed

NASA has pulled off 11 missions to Mars so far, and if Perseverance makes it successfully to the planet next February, it will be the ninth robot to land there.

"We know at one point in its history Mars was habitable," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstein said. "We don't know that it was inhabited, but that it was habitable. And now we, no kidding, are going to do an astrobiology mission to the surface of Mars."

The car-sized, nuclear-powered Perseverance will land on and explore the surface of Mars. Its destination is Jezero Crater, an ancient 28-mile-wide lake bed that has never been explored. If all goes well, it will arrive at Mars on February 18, 2021.

The rover has a full tool belt of gadgets to study the surface — a large robotic arm, two dozen cameras, audio capabilities, and several scientific pieces of equipment.

The yearlong goal includes finding out if life ever existed on the planet, plus studying its climate and geology. The rover will also drill and collect core samples of selected rocks and soil, preserving them for scientific study here on Earth.

"It's a subject near and dear to my heart," NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Zena Cardman, who is a biologist by trade, said.

She looks forward to the return of Mars samples on a future mission in 2026.

"I will be every excited to see what happens with this mission," Cardman said.

Like the NASA Curiosity rover that arrived on Mars in 2012, Perseverance will endure the so- called “Seven Minutes of Terror,” when the capsule must autonomously slow from a blazing 12,000 mph to 1,000 mph at the Martian atmosphere and then be guided down in a gentle parachute landing on the surface.