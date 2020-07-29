MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) —Thanksgiving is still months away, holiday shopping is gearing up to look a little different this year.

Joining other major retailers in announcing Thanksgiving Day closures is Kohl’s. The department store company on Wednesday announced it is closing its stores on November 26.

“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said. “We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl's at our best throughout the holidays.”

In recent years, the holiday has marked the official kickoff for holiday shopping. Multiple stores announced recently announced they are closing for the holiday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart kicked off the announcements on July 21, saying both Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across the country will close Thanksgiving Day.

They take care of you and we want to take care of them. Along with special cash bonuses this quarter, we will be closing our doors on Thanksgiving Day to give our associates much-needed time with their loved ones. https://t.co/nbk7o0bkZq pic.twitter.com/3Lenfi6ZhT — Walmart (@Walmart) July 21, 2020

Target followed suit, saying "This isn't a year for crowds." Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods also recently announced their Thanksgiving Day closures.