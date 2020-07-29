LAS VEGAS, Nevada — It’s a huge blow to a city already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, it was announced that CES, the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, will not be held in person in 2021.

What You Need To Know Coronavirus pandemic prompts cancellation of 2021 International CES in Las Vegas



Massive technology showcase had been planned for first week of January



Will be replaced by all-digital CES



CES an annual economic boost to Las Vegas

The announcement was made by the show organizer, the Consumer Technology Association.

The show takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is located just off the Strip and attracts thousands of attendees every year, bolstering the economy and employing many along the way.

Industry professionals get a look at the latest and greatest in consumer technology and products before they’re available for purchase to the general public. Typically, Las Vegas hotel rooms are filled to capacity and restaurants, casinos, and other nearby businesses reap the benefits.

Rather than an in-person event, which had been slated for January 6-9, the convention is shifting to an all-digital format.

Big news👀



CES 2021 is going all-digital! Get ready for a new immersive experience where you’ll have a front row seat to the action https://t.co/IzmHDpIu1Y — CES (@CES) July 28, 2020

A statement concerning that shift says, in part:

“With the growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it is not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person.

“An all-digital CES 2021 will allow the entire tech community to safely share ideas and introduce the products that will shape our future. You’ll be able to participate in all the awe-inspiring moments of CES wherever you are in the world. We are designing a unique experience for the tech industry.”

The digital CES experience will include keynotes and conferences, an online product showcase, meetings, and opportunities for networking. It will take place the first week of January.