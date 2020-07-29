The timing couldn’t be worse.

As Florida struggles to contain an ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, a potential tropical cyclone was taking shape in the Caribbean.

So, in preparation, the state is closing its testing sites at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management said Wednesday in a news release that its testing sites simply can’t hold up to the threat of a potential tropical cyclone because they include tents and other free-standing structures.

Orange and Hillsborough counties soon followed suit, saying all health department-run testing sites will also be closed into next week. Orange's Health Department said sites there would be closed at least through Wednesday. In Hillsborough, all public sites, including the one at Raymond James Stadium, will be closed "until the weather clears next week and it is safe again to resume operations."

Orange County Health Services will also close its testing sites beginning Friday through at least next Wednesday due to potential weather impacts. https://t.co/fPLeW5PgUL — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) July 29, 2020

All testing appointments at public Hillsborough County sites were canceled from Friday to Tuesday. Anyone with an appointment for this time will be contacted about rescheduling, the county Health Department said.

State officials said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect both the people who need to be tested and those administering the tests.

According to the release, testing sites will begin reopening as the severe weather threat passes, and all sites are expected to reopen by 8 a.m. Wednesday at the latest.

You can find a complete list of the state’s testing sites here.