CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Owner of Sunset Grill in Clearwater, Chef Zukie Tzekas, bakes up a peach berry pie.

Peach Berry Pie:

Cook Time 1 hour

Ingredients:

Homemade pie crust for 9"deep dish pan.

7 c. fresh or frozen peaches, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries about ( 1 1/2 cups each).

pinch of salt

1/2 c. granulated sugar

1 tbsp flour

3 tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp of lemon juice

1 oz butter for topping on fruit

heavy whipping cream for brushing top crust and sprinkled granulated sugar on top

Directions:

In a large bowl combine all fruit, add pinch of salt, sugar, flour, cornstarch and lemon juice. Place fruit mixture in the pie shell and add butter. Add top layer of pie crust. Brush with heavy cream and top with sugar. Bake 1 hour. Let cool and enjoy.

Easy Pie Crust:

4 c all purpose flour

2 tsp salt

2 tsp sugar

1 c. vegetable oil

1/2 c. milk

Directions

In a bowl, mix the flour, salt and sugar with a whisk. Add oil and milk till everything is combined. Place 1/2 dough on a floured surface and add flour on top with parchment paper and roll out bigger than the pie shell. Do the same for the top crust. Makes 2 crust.