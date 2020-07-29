SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. ‐ Students in Seminole County will head back to school in just a few weeks. More than 20 percent of the students will be in the classroom for face-to-face learning, and district leaders are preparing.   

5 Things to Know

  1. The News: District leaders on Tuesday taught custodians the new enhanced cleaning procedures for the upcoming school year. 
  2. The Plan: The staff will clean and disinfect throughout the day. In addition, teachers will have disinfectant to clean and sanitize.  
  3. The Details: After the school day ends, custodians will disinfect surfaces — focusing on the high-touch areas in the school building.  
  4. The Extras: Social distancing signs are also going up. Schools will have plenty of disposable masks if needed, and the district also bought Plexiglas dividers for certain spaces through the schools.   
  5. The Deadline: The Seminole County district school year begins August 17. 