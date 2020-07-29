SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. ‐ Students in Seminole County will head back to school in just a few weeks. More than 20 percent of the students will be in the classroom for face-to-face learning, and district leaders are preparing.
5 Things to Know
- The News: District leaders on Tuesday taught custodians the new enhanced cleaning procedures for the upcoming school year.
- The Plan: The staff will clean and disinfect throughout the day. In addition, teachers will have disinfectant to clean and sanitize.
- The Details: After the school day ends, custodians will disinfect surfaces — focusing on the high-touch areas in the school building.
- The Extras: Social distancing signs are also going up. Schools will have plenty of disposable masks if needed, and the district also bought Plexiglas dividers for certain spaces through the schools.
- The Deadline: The Seminole County district school year begins August 17.