Many Central Florida parents are coming up with creative ways to keep their children learning virtually during the coronavirus pandemic, while still interacting socially with classmates.

Distance learning was tough for Amanda Metcalf's three boys.

“A lot of sibling squabbling at that point [laughs] so I think everyone was losing their minds,” she said.

Metcalf said her boys were attending the Galileo Charter School in Sanford.

While they don’t feel comfortable sending them back there, she said the children need to socialize.

“My kids were just not thriving in an environment without other kids,” Metcalf said.

As a licensed mental health counselor, Metcalf said nothing is more important for a child’s development than to socialize with others.

“I’m concerned, I guess, as a clinician and as a mom that we’re kind of stunting our kids a little bit,” she said.

So Metcalf is having them participate in distance learning at a child-care center in groups no bigger than 10, where teachers will be able to help them with the distance learning.

“[They can] Have that socialization so they can have friends, but, you know, we can still work,” Metcalf said.

Not everyone can afford to put their kids in child care, though. So many are opting to do the same thing in each other’s homes.

“I think that podding is probably the best survival tool we have,” certified guidance counselor Jessica Popov said.

She has been helping parents choose the best back-to-school option for their families through her Facebook group.

She said that group has seen hundreds of parents getting into “pods” of four to six students, so their childrn can do distance learning together either at one of the family’s homes, or alternating between homes.

Other Facebook groups have been created to help parents find pods.

But Popov said it’s vital to know with whom you’re podding so you don’t unknowingly put your children at risk.

“Having a lot of really open conversations with parents, especially [about] the risk levels, because that can break down a pod really quickly,” she said.

Children should be put in pods with others who are at about the same risk level when it comes to COVID-19, according to Popov.

In those conversations with fellow pod families, parents need to be asking questions like, “Do you wear a mask when you go out? Are you eating at restaurants?” Popov said.