There’s more than a million members of YMCAs across the state, and employees are ready to get those members back through their doors using swimming pools, exercise equipment, and wellness classes.

What You Need To Know Ithaca and Tompkins County YMCA, like others, is struggling to continue operating while closed



Safety measures include no locker rooms, wearing a mask unless swimming or running, and spread out exercise equipment



The facility had to cut 130 part-time staff and several full-time staff after closing back in March



The Y is open for day camp

“We have not had members in our facility since Saturday, March 15, and we continue to be an empty space," said Frank Towner, the CEO of Ithaca and Tompkins County YMCA.

YMCAs, like many nonprofits, are suffering financially during the pandemic.

“So we are using all the resources we have that we’ve saved or prepared for projects to keep ourselves sustainable by staying open and paying those essential bills," said Towner.

Towner had to cut 130 part-time staff members, and half of his full-time employees. The Ithaca location prepared to reopen on July 6, but the green light from the state never came.



“We were not in Phase 4, so we continue to paint, clean, disinfect, and plan for an opening," said Towner.

They’re preparing to welcome their 3,700 members with new rules like no locker rooms, wiping down equipment before and after each use, and no racquetball. The exercise equipment they have has been spread out across three rooms. Staff will close down to sanitize all equipment three times a day, and you have to wear a mask unless you’re running or swimming, but it’s all just plans until they can bring people back inside.

“That’s what really drives the YMCA: It's not the facility; it's not the space; it's not the brick and mortar. It's the people that make a YMCA a Y," said Towner.

In the meantime, the Y has opened for day camp.

