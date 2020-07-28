After another four players tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19, Major League Baseball announced it suspended the Miami Marlins’ 2020 season.

What You Need To Know The Marlins' season is suspended through at least Sunday.



At least one other team has expressed concerns about playing the Marlins.



Dr. Fauci said the entire baseball season could be in danger.

So far, 15 players and two coaches have tested positive, and the suspension is supposed to extend through the upcoming weekend.

“Given the current circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week,” the league said in a statement.

MLB also said the series between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies was being postponsed.

On Tuesday morning, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor called the spread of COVID-19 through the Miami Marlins’ locker room “very unfortunate” but stopped short of urging Major League Baseball to call a timeout on the entire season.

“This could put it in danger,” Anthony Fauci told ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday. “I don’t believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis”

At least one other team had already expressed serious reservations about traveling to the country’s COVID-19 epicenter to face a team that’s seeing the highly-contagious disease spread through their locker room.

The Washington Nationals were scheduled to play against the Marlins on Friday in Miami. Before the suspension was announced, The Athletic reported the majority of the Nationals’ players voted against taking the trip.

According to USA Today, Nationals manager Dave Martinez – who has an issue with his heart – said he was “scared” and hoped the league made “the right decision.”