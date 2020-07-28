NATIONWIDE – Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is delaying the reopening of its movie theaters.

The company has now set a reopening date of August 21, which is just in time for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which Warner Bros. moved to September 3.

“Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry, but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year’s upcoming releases,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Regal’s parent company Cineworld, in a statement.

Regal’s announcement comes nearly a week after AMC Theaters, the largest movie theater chain in the world, delayed its reopening to “mid to late August.”

Regal, along with rivals AMC and Cinemark, closed its U.S. movie theater locations in mid-March in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Regal, which had previously planned to restart operations on July 31, said Monday it will adhere to previously announced health and safety measures, including social distancing protocols, increased sanitization procedures and mandatory masks for both employees and visitors.

Similarly, AMC and Cinemark, will require visitors to wear face masks when not eating and drinking.

Regal’s theaters will also use contactless payment methods for ticket and concession stand purchases. Capacity in auditoriums will be reduced to 50 percent, with empty seats left between groups.

Regal has not said which of its U.S. locations will reopen next month. In large markets like Los Angeles and New York, where a large number of coronavirus cases have been reported, movie theaters have not yet been able to reopen.