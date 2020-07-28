Sixty percent of restaurants that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic are now closed for good. That's a sobering statistic from Yelp that many in Western New York say is made even worse because of Governor Cuomo's executive orders.

"It's really hurting a lot of businesses," said Teena Collins, the owner of Radigan's in Orchard Park.

There's mounting frustration from local business owners as they try to keep their doors open in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

"A long roller coaster ride up and down since March," said Erik Collins, who also owns Radigan's.

Radigan's is one of many places struggling to stay afloat in the ongoing pandemic. The owners say right now, it's tough getting their customers back.

Teena Collins said, "Even though we're allowed to operate at 50 percent, generally you don't even get 50 percent in the building because in the beginning, more people came out but every single day when there are new rules and stuff like that, it's really not fun going out."

They consider Governor Cuomo's executive orders one of the big reasons why their restaurant is suffering.

"It comes down to the details, he's getting involved with telling us what we can and cannot eat. I think that's a little bit of an overreach, that's not about the safety or the health and safety of anybody, it's more about power, executive power,” said Erik Collins.

Andrea Stewart, an employee at Radigan's, said, "It's extremely stressful to try to keep up on what you need to know that's changing every day."

They all took to Niagara Square Monday to let the community know how they feel. They understand a pandemic is going on but believe the state's low infection rate should allow restaurants like theirs to operate at full capacity again. They're also calling on more checks and balances on the governor.

"It just starts here, it starts off with just something as simple as trying to control little things like this and eventually he's going to be able to take over much more than what is happening right now," Teena Collins said.

They plan to take their concerns to Albany next week.