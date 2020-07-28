A new recreational marijuana dispensary is set to create 40 new jobs.

Verilife opened its doors Tuesday in Shrewsbury. The dispensary will serve the adult use market with future plans to also provide medical marijuana.

They are expected to start taking walk-ins within the first month of opening, but for now they are serving customers with reservations.

"We have what is called 'the click and collect,' which allows you to reserve a pick up time and also select and reserve the product that you want for that day. When you come in, we'll verify your order number and it will be all ready and waiting for you," says General Manager Stephanie Kiley.

Verilife has a second location in Wareham, Massachusetts which opened in 2018 and serves both the medical and adult use markets.