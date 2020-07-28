KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Four astronauts will now get ready for SpaceX's third crewed launch next year.

What You Need To Know 4 astronauts chosen for next year's SpaceX Crew-2 launch



Launch is targeted for next spring



SpaceX successfully launched 1st crewed mission last May



NASA announced the team for Crew-2, which is expected to launch in spring next year from Kennedy Space Center using the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and a Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet will head for the International Space Station during the mission.

Kimbrough and McArthur will serve as commander and pilot, while Hoshide and Pesquet will serve as mission specialists. The astronauts will remain on the space station for six months.

SpaceX successfully sent two astronauts to the ISS back in May in the SpaceX Demo-2 mission, which was a test flight. The Dragon capsule will return to Earth this weekend with a splashdown with those two astronauts, the first splashdown landing in 45 years.

Following the success of Demo-2, NASA and SpaceX plan to launch the SpaceX Crew-1 mission, which will be the first operational mission for the NASA Commercial Crew Program, in late September.