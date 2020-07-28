The Lake House Casino in Sylvan Beach is officially up and running Monday.

The Oneida Indian Nation's latest venue features 100 slot machines along with a restaurant and two bars.

You'll also be able to get a great view of Oneida Lake from the outdoor patio.

Sylvan Beach Mayor Greg Horan hopes it'll be a big boost for an area hit hard by the coronavirus.

"If the business is there, people are coming, they'll stay open. And I think that's gonna be a wonderful thing for the beach because it is a challenge. Our restaurats here they have about 12, 14 weeks to pay a lot of bills. And with this that extends that window," said Horan.

Visitors will be screened and face coverings are mandatory on the gaming floor.