The Urban Delight Youth Farmstand held their grand opening at Syracuse’s Farmers Market on Tuesday, showing off their entrepreneurial skills and the fruits of their labor.

The program, led by Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, teaches teens entrepreneurial and farming skills



Participants also learn how food insecurities and food deserts impact the community



Before the youth involved in the Urban Delight Farmstand sell their produce at the market, they learn lessons about running a business and the impact of food insecurity in their community.

“Many people don’t realize that there’s a reason why African Americans are known for having diabetes, heart disease, obesity, because of the lack of access to fresh food,” said Urban Delights participant Karisa Kirby.

According to the executive director of Jubilee homes, Walter Dixie, the project was started to address these disparities, recognizing the Southside of Syracuse as a food desert.

“Prior to Price Rite that we brought to Syracuse, there was nowhere to get fresh vegetables not in the corner stores,” said Walter Dixie, executive director of Jubilee Homes.

Dixie says they started with a small garden. Now they have almost an acre of land where the community can find accessibility.

“Anyone who lives in the area can come and grow their own produce. They just have to do some volunteer hours and then you get your own bed,” said Kirby.

And there's an acre of land where community partners raise future business owners knowledgeable of the community’s needs.

“It’s amazing to see that they can grow from the vegetables and make dishes, so I’m excited about the work that they're doing," said Dixie.

Urban Delights Youth Farmstand is led by Jubilee Homes of Syracuse and supported by local non-profits and community partners.