CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s been about four months since the pandemic hit, and many Black businesses across Ohio are in recovery mode.

What You Need To Know Cincinnati City Council member Jan-Michele Kearney created Cincy Buy Black Thursdays campaign



The purpose of this campaign is to remind people to purchase items from Black-owned businesses



Kearney believes patronizing Black-owned businesses is important in general, but especially right now because of the pandemic

Take for example RoSho Awards and Graphics in Cincinnati, which temporarily shut down in April.



“Bills piled up and... so we were able to secure funds in unusual places to keep it going,” said Jesse Roley, RoSho Awards and Graphics co-owner.



But despite the minor setback, they were able to quickly get back on their feet and get the ball rolling.



“Came back in May full force and it’s like everybody was waiting on us because we’ve been busy ever since the doors have been back open,” said Roley.



But that hasn’t been the case for all Black-owned businesses across the country.



“Early in April is when the first PPP came through, the Paycheck Protection Program, and a lot of Black businesses didn’t have relationships with banks and just maybe needed more information and just couldn’t get the money,” said Jan-Michele Kearney, a Cincinnati City Council member.



And that had a tremendous impact on these businesses.



“In February, there were over a million Black businesses across the country and by April ... about 440,000 of them closed,” said Kearney.



That is why Kearney came up with a Cincy Buy Black Thursdays campaign.



“We want you to support small businesses every day—support Black businesses every day, but Thursday we’ll give you that extra reminder,” she said.



And Roley says he’s grateful for this campaign and hopes people see that whether white or Black, quality work can be found anywhere.



“Once you get over the fact that we’re Black, because sometimes that’s just a hurdle for people,” he said. “Once you get past that and you want quality work and done on time then you’ll see no matter where you are. No matter where you are people will find you.”