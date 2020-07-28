CINCINNATI, Ohio — From the outside of this garage, it looks like your standard, run of the mill repair shop.



But Jeff McSwain’s shop is a different kind of concept.



“We offer self-service auto repair,” he said. “People can come in, rent a bay with a lift, we provide the tools. Mainly geared towards people in apartments or have homeowners associations where they aren’t allowed to work on their vehicles.”

McSwain said his shop is the only one of its kind in the greater Cincinnati area. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, his business was close to closing up shop — for good.

“Around Memorial Day, we were within a week of closing it down,” he said. “We didn’t see any way forward.”



Bay 6 is also a full-service auto repair shop, and as an essential business they had to stay open, but due to the pandemic, customers stopped coming in.



He said they applied for a loan to help keep the doors open, but that assistance was never granted.



“It’s already stressful enough trying to pay the bills, and you’ve got bill collectors calling,” he said. “And you’re waiting for that approval — you’re just waiting, waiting. And then you get declined. You’re just ready to give up.”



Through persistence and good faith, Bay 6 has been able to stay afloat.

“Through determination or stupidity, we just buckled down and said let’s just see what happens,” McSwain said. "And then the governor opened back up the state and business came like a tidal wave.”



Now, mechanics like Bryon Doss can continue to work their work, while maintaining the camaraderie they know and love.

“We all help each other out, one way or another,” Doss said. "So, during the pandemic it was a little scary, we didn’t know what was going to happen day to day. There were times where you were just wondering what next? And we’re very thankful the governor was able to open the state back up. Since then it’s been very busy.”

So busy, in fact, Bay 6 is on track to break their own records in back-to-back months. And for that, McSwain is grateful.



“To come up against something like this and everywhere you turn there’s no help for you and it’s not your fault,” McSwain said. “For us to be able to push through and get through that, you just feel a bigger sense of accomplishment. We know we’re not finished with our mission, but we’re just gonna keep pushing forward.”