BRADENTON, Fla. — Red tide blooms are not new to Florida.

What You Need To Know Florida Sea Grant Extension working with state to create new presentation of red tide information



Gov. Ron DeSantis reactivated a red tide task force before pandemic





Group hopes to have one place to present bloom info, health impacts and other info Florida Sea Grant Extension will present findings from survey to state

In recent years, the blooms have created bigger threats to thousands of coastal residents and business owners. The toxic red algae blooms creates fish kills, odors and respiratory issues.

Before the pandemic started, Gov. Ron DeSantis reactivated a red tide task force. Now, a new communication system is in the works to inform the public about red tide blooms.

Previously, the location of a bloom could be found on the state's Department of Environmental Protection website. For any health impacts, that could be found on the health departrment's website.

And beaches impacted by blooms? Good luck checking news, county and individual local beach websites.

But all that is changing.

“We’re trying to package it so that it’s a little bit more useful for the general public, for snowbirds, for tourists," said Elizabeth Staugler, the Florida Sea Grant Extension Agent.

The state asked the group to find out what types of information people need, which format is best for residents, business owners and visitors.

"There should be a way that it can be packaged, whether its one platform that takes you to these different places,” Staugler said.

Starting in September, surveys will be mailed to residents.

Also, there will be a number of focus groups so scientists can create a master plan that shows where gaps in red tide knowledge are. The group also will work on how to send out a consistent message.

Once the survey is complete, the agency will present its findings to the state and begin the develop a master plan to have in place by next summer.